500,000 Shares in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW) Purchased by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Prime Number Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNACW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.40.

About Prime Number Acquisition I

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

