54,061 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,872. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

