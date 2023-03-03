6,091 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $103.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $107.31.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

