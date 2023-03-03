61,024 Shares in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Bought by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AEye by 100.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AEye by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 219,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AEye by 203.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AEye during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AEye by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Trading Up 5.3 %

LIDR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 192,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. AEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEye Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIDR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AEye from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.