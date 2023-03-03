7,500 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DINO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DINO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. 767,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,207. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

