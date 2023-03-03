7,713 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EVERTEC by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EVERTEC Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.