813,291 Shares in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 813,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Resources by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

AREC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,985. American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

