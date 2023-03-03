91,650 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000. Amphenol accounts for 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,961,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.55. 368,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,231. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

