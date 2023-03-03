93,652 Shares in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Purchased by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

VCV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,212. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

