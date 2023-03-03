A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,120 shares of company stock worth $476,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,567 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Northland Securities decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

