A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $10,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in A10 Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 58,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.06. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,880 shares of company stock worth $893,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

