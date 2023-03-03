AAON, Inc. (AAON) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. 137,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.78. AAON has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AAON by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.