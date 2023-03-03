Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Aareal Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

ARL stock opened at €33.02 ($35.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a 12 month high of €33.32 ($35.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.99.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

