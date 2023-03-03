AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) CFO Scott T. Reents Sells 15,942 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

