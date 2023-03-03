AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Perry C. Siatis Sells 12,135 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

