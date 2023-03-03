AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of ABCL opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

