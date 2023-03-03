abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $568.16

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 568.16 ($6.86) and traded as high as GBX 577 ($6.96). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 570 ($6.88), with a volume of 22,388 shares.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 564.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

