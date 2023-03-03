Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.1 %

ASO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.