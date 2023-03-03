Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Trimmed by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $267.90. 420,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.74 and its 200-day moving average is $279.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

