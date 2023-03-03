ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACVA. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. 63,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,193,796 shares of company stock worth $35,070,174. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

