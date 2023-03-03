Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Insider Dean Jenkins Buys 21,452 Shares

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC – Get Rating) insider Dean Jenkins acquired 21,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$34,945.31 ($23,611.69).

Adbri Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

