Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
AMIGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.74) to GBX 2,560 ($30.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.33.
Admiral Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of AMIGY opened at $25.91 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
