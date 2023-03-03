Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61,089 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $333.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $476.05. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

