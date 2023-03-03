Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,781 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 494,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.22 on Friday, reaching $341.72. 1,295,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,444. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.01 and a 200 day moving average of $339.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.