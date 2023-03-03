ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.86 billion. ADT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

ADT Stock Up 0.8 %

ADT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 145,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in ADT by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in ADT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ADT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.