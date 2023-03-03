Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

