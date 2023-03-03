Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of ADXS opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44.
About Advaxis
