Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Aecon Group Stock Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

