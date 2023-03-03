Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.18.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE ARE traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.01. The company had a trading volume of 333,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,239. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$17.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

About Aecon Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 211.43%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.