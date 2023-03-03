AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Mangrove Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises 1.2% of Mangrove Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in AerCap were worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AerCap by 5.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in AerCap by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 498,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AER. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

