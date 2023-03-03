Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.63. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

