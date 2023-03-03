AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.