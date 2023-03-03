Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.03 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $143.71. 403,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,832. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.