Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.65-$5.70 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

A stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.71. 403,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on A. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

