Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.655-1.680 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.65-$5.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of A traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.32. 350,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.54. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

