Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.49 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.20% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

