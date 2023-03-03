Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Air Lease stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,302,000 after buying an additional 149,096 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

