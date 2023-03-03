Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 4.9 %

ATSG stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.