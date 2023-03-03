Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alector worth $53,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alector by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alector by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

