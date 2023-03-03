AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AlerisLife Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALR opened at 1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AlerisLife has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.70.
