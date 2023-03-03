AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AlerisLife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALR opened at 1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AlerisLife has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.70.

About AlerisLife

AlerisLife, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness services clinics. It operates through the Senior Living and Rehabilitation and Wellness Services segments. The Senior Living segment is involved in the operation of independent assisted living communities, skilled nursing facilities, and continuing care retirement communities.

