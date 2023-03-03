Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.39. 88,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

