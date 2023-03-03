Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $69.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00073903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00024687 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,406,857 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,208,700 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

