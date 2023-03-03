Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $17.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.91.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $257,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.