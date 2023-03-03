Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.90. 378,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 700,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock worth $257,888 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 63,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

