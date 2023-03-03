Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,801. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.