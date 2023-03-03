Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Allakos Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 385,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allakos by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

