Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Allakos Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
