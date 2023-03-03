Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

