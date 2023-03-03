Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

