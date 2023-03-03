Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Shares of ALNY traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.47. The company had a trading volume of 376,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

