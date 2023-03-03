AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,523,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 2,927,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 326.2 days.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $17.35 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.